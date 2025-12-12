A nine-year-old boy is in a critical condition at the Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia after being knocked off his bicycle by a car on Thursday night.

According to the police, the boy was attempting to ride his bicycle across a road in the Nicosia suburb of Pallouriotissa when he collided with a car being driven by a 19-year-old male.

He was initially taken by ambulance to the Nicosia general hospital, before being transferred to the Makarios children’s hospital.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.