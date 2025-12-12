Cyprus and the United Kingdom moved to deepen cooperation in defence and advanced technologies this week, as the first Cyprus-UK Defence Industry Day was held in London, marking what organisers described to Cyprus News Agency as an upgrade in bilateral ties in a high-priority sector.

Hosted by the High Commission of Cyprus, the event brought together senior government officials and representatives of defence industry associations from both countries.

According to the organisers, the meeting confirmed the shared will of Nicosia and London to expand cooperation in defence and technology, an area seen as increasingly strategic.

Opening the conference, the High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to the United Kingdom, Kyriacos Kouros, pointed to Cyprus’ strategic position as a bridge between Europe and the wider Middle East.

Additionally, he mentioned that the island is steadily investing in building a modern, innovative and outward-looking defence technology ecosystem.

He described the United Kingdom as a “natural, timeless and reliable partner”, adding that the two countries share common strategic goals and interests linked to stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Cyprus’ Defence Attache in Britain, Lieutenant Colonel Kyprianos Savvas, said Nicosia is working to strengthen both its operational capabilities and its domestic defence industry, with a focus on partnerships, innovation and the transition to advanced technologies.

In this context, he described the UK as a partner with strong international presence and know-how, with whom Cyprus can develop “substantial and mutually beneficial partnerships”.

Senior officials from both defence ministries later outlined their strategic priorities and the challenges facing the sector.

Particular interest centred on a panel dedicated to investment opportunities, which set out incentives, support tools and the conditions for long-term cooperation.

Participants stressed that aligning strategic priorities and making use of institutional cooperation mechanisms could accelerate technological development and investment flows.

The conference also showcased the activities of the Cypriot and British defence industry associations, before concluding with presentations by 20 companies active in areas including cyber defence, unmanned systems, artificial intelligence, advanced materials, space and communications.

According to the organisers, the discussions confirmed that Cyprus-UK cooperation can be expanded across the full spectrum of defence technologies, opening new avenues for synergies, investments and joint research programmes.