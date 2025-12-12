The Enterprise Europe Network has announced that a high-level mission to Thailand is scheduled for May 24–28, 2026.

The mission will feature Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen and a business delegation to promote European agricultural and food sector products and foster trade opportunities in South-East Asia.

This announcement was shared in Cyprus by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), which acts as the coordinator of Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus.

The mission will include up to 100 senior executives from European companies and agricultural and food sector producer organisations.

Commissioner Hansen’s visit will combine official meetings with Thai government officials and substantial promotional activities involving the business delegation.

These activities will include seminars focusing on local market characteristics and consumer trends, providing valuable insight for the European delegation.

Retail and site visits are also planned to offer participants firsthand experience and knowledge of the Thai market landscape.

Crucial networking opportunities will be available, allowing European executives to connect with key regional players.

A central part of the mission is participation in the Thaifex Anuga Asia fair in Bangkok, where the European Union will host a dedicated pavilion to showcase its products.

Delegates will have the opportunity to visit the pavilion during the fair.

Targeted Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings with buyers, importers, and retailers from the South-East Asian region are designed to maximise trade prospects.

The participating entrepreneurs should primarily, but not exclusively, represent sectors such as meat production, processing, and selling, covering beef, pork, and poultry.

Companies dealing in processed agricultural products, dairy items, and wine, beer, and alcoholic beverages are also highly sought.

Further key sectors for the mission include olive oil, and fruits and vegetables.

The commissioner aims to include companies from all EU member states, with a particular focus on Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) that have reliable export capacity.

These will be joined by large companies and national and European producer organisations from key sectors with significant prospects for trade and cooperation with Thailand.

Participation is open to senior executives from producer organisations and individual businesses.

Participants are required to attend the entire programme schedule. In addition, all travel and accommodation expenses must be covered by the participants themselves.

Only one person per company or organisation can officially participate in the business mission.

Accompanying members are permitted to attend, but their access to certain events may be restricted due to the mission’s size.

Interested organisations and businesses are invited to complete the online application form by December 19, 2025.