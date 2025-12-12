Cyprus’ Ministry of Labour this week awarded businesses and organisations certified in 2025 for implementing good practices on gender equality in the workplace, underscoring the growing emphasis on inclusive and transparent working environments.

According to a statement by the department of labour relations, the awards were presented by Labour Minister Marinos Moussiouttas, who referred to the rapid transformation of work driven by new technologies, labour shortages and evolving employee needs.

Against this backdrop, he said, human resources policies must adapt, as modern businesses are “called upon to create working environments based on equality, respect for diversity and transparency”.

The minister congratulated the awarded organisations for their practical commitment to equal treatment, equal opportunities for development and advancement, as well as protection from all forms of harassment.

At the same time, he noted that the certification scheme has been embraced by the employer community, adding that the integration of gender equality strengthens productivity, innovation and decision-making.

Moussiouttas also reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to continue supporting businesses that adopt such practices.

As outlined in the statement, the national certification body was established by a decision of the Council of Ministers and operates under the Labour Ministry.

Its board includes the Department of Labour Relations, the Commissioner for Gender Equality, representatives of employers’ organisations Oev and Keve, and trade unions Sek, Peo and Deok.

The certification body recognises organisations that have embedded a culture of gender equality in the workplace by adopting non-discriminatory human resources policies.

These cover recruitment and promotion, training and development, performance evaluation, pay policy and work-life balance, as well as measures such as appointing a Gender Equality Officer or committee and adopting codes to prevent and address bullying or sexual harassment.

Under the certification model, the “Employer for Equality” label is awarded to organisations that implement a comprehensive system promoting gender equality across all human resources policies and procedures, while the “Good Practice” or “Good Practices” certification concerning the implementation of one or more specific measures.

The “Employer for Equality” certification was awarded to the Cyta, CTC Group of Companies, the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) and Grant Thornton (Cyprus) Limited.

Meanwhile, the “Good Practices” certification went to Areti Charidimou and Associates LLC, A&A K. Emilianidis, K. Katsaros and Associates LLC, Patrikios Pavlou and Associates LLC, European University Cyprus, Joannides and Co Limited and Stando Ltd.