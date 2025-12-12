Defence Minister Vassilis Palmas said on Friday that the upgrade of the National Guard’s operational capacity remains a core priority, as the force seeks to maintain a modern and effective deterrent posture.

He was speaking at the graduation ceremony for the 2025 class of military police recruits at the Elias Papakyriakou camp in Athalassa.

Palmas said the ceremony marked the end of a long period of training for the new graduates. He stated that their completion of the programme showed commitment and discipline throughout their service so far.

He told the recruits that they now carry a duty to apply the rules of service with consistency. He said discipline, integrity and respect for personnel were central to the role of the military police. He called on them to enforce the law and always maintain order and act with professionalism.

The minister noted that the graduates had faced demands and challenges during their training. He said their success reflected steady effort and personal determination.

Palmas said the duties ahead would remain demanding. He urged the young military police officers to uphold the values linked to the branch’s history, including courage, unity, integrity and solidarity. He added that every choice they make should reflect these principles.

He said the work of the military police and the National Guard extends beyond military readiness.

The minister said new defence technologies are developing rapidly, and the ministry is promoting research, innovation and the growth of a domestic defence industry

According to the minister, the force also serves as a source of stability and a guarantee for the country’s security. Palmas said Cyprus has lived with the impact of the Turkish presence in the north for 51 years and continues to face risks and emerging challenges.

He said the defence ministry aims to strengthen the National Guard in response to current conditions. He added that upgrading and modernising the armed forces is essential for maintaining deterrence and ensuring the overall security of the Republic.

He said this will bring practical benefits to the National Guard.

Palmas highlighted cooperation with partner countries, both within the EU and through bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

He said these partnerships help expand Cyprus’ diplomatic reach and demonstrate the trust built with allies.

He said such collaboration confirms Cyprus’ role in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region and supports the country’s defence goals.

In his closing remarks, the minister congratulated the families of the new military police officers, as well as the commanders and instructors involved in their training.

He said their guidance created an environment that allowed the recruits to develop skills, build confidence and prepare for their duties.