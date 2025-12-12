Nicosia it is time to get your dancing shoes on. This Sunday, a special event is coming to the capital, bringing groovy disco and retro sounds. At DownTown Live, the Time Surfers Party Band will offer a special live performance to get crowds on their feet.

Starting early on Sunday evening at 7pm, the five-piece band (Eleonora La Luna on vocals, Costas Apokides on guitar, Marianna Michael on keyboard, Byron Athinodorou on bass and George Orphanides on drums) will bring the music of the past to life, performing funky tunes from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s.

Their shows are dressed in colour and rhythm spanning various medleys from legends such as Michael Jackson, ABBA, Madonna, Prince, Bee Gees, Bon Jovi, Tina Turner, Bob Marley and many more that turn any stage into a disco party.

The event will not only feature the live band but also a veteran, renowned DJ from Greece, DJ S, who specialises in disco. Reservations are now open for a special dancing night dedicated to disco fever.

Disco Night

Live music with party band Time Surfers and DJ S. December 14. DownTown Live, Nicosia. 7pm. Tel: 99-810011, 99-498642