EAC Supply, in collaboration with the Cyprus Energy Agency, has announced a new “AHK+” Grant Scheme to support businesses, local authorities, and vulnerable households across Cyprus in their transition to a cleaner and more efficient energy model.

The scheme provides financial support for the replacement of lighting fixtures and old air-conditioning units with modern, high energy-efficiency devices.

This initiative aims to offer immediate benefits to businesses, organisations, and households, while simultaneously contributing to reduced energy consumption and the promotion of the green transition.

The total budget allocated for the “AHK+” Grant Scheme amounts to €5.5 million.

Of this total, €4.5 million has been earmarked for lighting grants and €1 million for air-conditioning units.

The scheme includes two main categories of grants.

Category A is focused on the replacement of lighting fixtures with LED technology.

This category is addressed to businesses, organisations, and local authorities wishing to immediately reduce electricity consumption through the upgrading of their lighting systems.

It specifically subsidises the purchase of LED lighting panels measuring 60x60cm offering a grant of €30 per unit.

Round LED lighting panels measuring 17cm are also subsidised, with a grant of €20 per unit.

Category B focuses on the replacement of air-conditioning units with high energy-efficiency models.

This category is exclusively addressed to vulnerable customers of AHK Supply who are under Tariff 08.

It financially supports the replacement of old, energy-intensive air-conditioning units with new devices rated at energy class A++ or A+++.

The grant offered under Category B ranges from €170 to €470 per unit, with the specific amount depending on the capacity of the new device being installed.

The scheme has a total duration of three years, with an application period running until September 30, 2028, or until the available funds are completely depleted.

Applications must be submitted exclusively through the scheme’s electronic platform.

More information, including detailed guidelines, is available in the scheme’s official guide.