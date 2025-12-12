Following the Evrovizion.Crossing Stories and Spaces exhibition presented in Nicosia, a magazine issue reflecting on the exhibited works and local context has been prepared. The launch of the Nicosia issue will take place on Saturday at the Goethe-Institut.

Evrovizion.Crossing Stories and Spaces is an exhibition by ifa – Institut für Auslandsbeziehungen, which was presented in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut Cyprus and NiMAC in Nicosia.

The co-creative exhibition project explores the current social and political climate in Europe and the idea of a European identity. The focus is on less visible and marginalised geopolitical and cultural spaces, in particular in southeast and eastern Europe.

In close cooperation with regional protagonists and each local art scene, new artistic projects are added to the exhibition during the course of its tour. The aim is to reflect on contemporary social and political challenges, and to make specific local attributes visible to generate the continuous and flowing development of dialogue.

At each location, a magazine is published that reflects the exhibited works and provides an impression of the previous exhibition. Evrovizion.Crossing Nicosia is dedicated to the presentation of the ever-growing project in Nicosia and its impact on the city’s cultural identity.

The Nicosia edition is now ready to be explored and studied. The launch will take place in the presence of the local artists, curators and cultural practitioners who were involved in the project in Nicosia, as well as Adnan Softic, an artist who conducted research and developed new works in Cyprus as part of Evrovizion.Crossing Stories and Spaces.

Evrovizion.Crossing Nicosia

Magazine launch and presentation following the exhibition Evrovizion.Crossing Stories and Spaces. December 13. Goethe-Institut, Nicosia. 11am. In English. Free admission. Tel: 22-674606