Cyprus on Friday welcomed a reference to United Nations security council resolutions in a recent joint statement, calling it a key step in aligning negotiations with international law.

The announcement was made by government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis following an afternoon meeting of the national council, chaired by President Nikos Christodoulides.

The session included a briefing on meetings held the previous day with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and EU special envoy Johannes Hahn.

The president also reported on discussions with UN secretary-general’s special envoy, Elizabeth Spehar, noting that the joint UN-issued statement contained a reference to United Nations security council resolutions that had been absent since October 2020.

Members of the national council expressed satisfaction at the reintroduction of this reference, highlighting its significance in reinforcing the role of international law in the Cyprus talks.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the previous day’s outcomes and exchanged views on the next steps aimed at resuming negotiations from the point where they were paused.

President Christodoulides briefed members on upcoming engagements by the UN special envoy. Spehar is currently in Athens, meeting the Greek prime minister and foreign minister, before travelling to Ankara for talks with the Turkish foreign minister.

Hahn is also scheduled to hold meetings across Europe as part of the EU’s contribution to the UN secretary-general’s initiative.

The goal remains to convene the next expanded conference with guarantor powers as soon as possible to advance substantive discussions and move toward the resumption of negotiations, in line with UNSC resolutions and EU law.

Addressing comments by Ersin Tatar regarding political equality in the joint statement, Letympiotis said the UN’s definition of political equality, established in 1991, is clear. He stressed that the reference to United Nations security council resolutions is not neutral or symbolic but reflects historical and political continuity in the Cyprus issue.

According to the spokesman, adherence to international law is essential for resuming negotiations and ultimately resolving the Cyprus dispute.

Letymbiotis added that the UN reference also opens prospects for Cyprus’ reunification and strengthens the European dimension of the talks, which will be central to discussions in the coming weeks.

