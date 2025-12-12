The education ministry has set January 12–16, 2026 as the official registration and transfer period for public kindergartens for the 2026–27 school year.

This will be the only registration window. No new class sections will be approved after these dates, meaning families who miss the deadline will need to register at the nearest school with available places.

For children in compulsory pre-primary education (born between September 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022) who fail to register on time, parents may email the required documents and a short explanation to their district education office, which will then inform the relevant schools.

This exception applies only to children of compulsory age and not to younger children.

Transfers for compulsory-age children follow the same registration period.

Requests will be reviewed between January 20 and 31, with notifications sent by February 6. Schools will update parents by February 11, and families may submit appeals until March 31.

For younger children, aged 3 to 4 years 4 months (born between May 1, 2022, to August 31, 2023), applications can be submitted during the same period using the required form placed in sealed envelopes and dropped into the school’s collection box.

Priority for this age group is given to children living in the school’s catchment area. Transfers are not permitted, and out-of-zone placements do not guarantee a place in future years.

