Women and girls from across Cyprus stepped into leadership roles on land and at sea, as Winds of Change hosted its inaugural ‘Women at the Helm’ empowerment programme in Larnaca.

The one-day initiative, held at the Golden Bay Beach Hotel and Larnaca Marina, brought together participants aged 12 and above from communities across the island, combining leadership workshops with hands-on sailing.

It marked the first edition of a programme designed to translate leadership principles into real-world decision-making under live sailing conditions.

Opening the event, Winds of Change founder Sophia Papamichalopoulos OLY, an Olympian and vice president of World Sailing, spoke about reclaiming space, stepping into leadership and the importance of women supporting one another.

Referring to the initiative’s core values, challenge, empower, inspire, together, she encouraged participants to view both calm waters and difficult conditions as part of the same leadership journey.

The programme also welcomed guest of honour Sofia Papadopoulou OLY, Olympic bronze medallist at the Beijing 2008 Games and founder of SailSofia.

Drawing on her own sporting career, she spoke about resilience, visibility and solidarity, stressing the importance of role models for women and girls in sport.

In total, 27 participants took to the water aboard seven yachts, supported by experienced coaches and skippers. Many helmed a vessel for the first time, practising communication, trust and decision-making in real sailing environments.

The event was supported by the International Olympic Committee and the IOC Young Leader Programme, with additional backing from local sailing schools, clubs and partners, including Ponatha (Cyprus Offshore Yacht Club), Ostria Sailing Academy, SailCyprus and Blue Gravity Yachting. Private yacht owners and volunteer skippers also contributed.

According to the organisers, the programme represents an early step in building a growing island-wide network of women and girls united by a shared approach to leadership, beginning, as they put it, with the decision to take the helm.