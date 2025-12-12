Limassol-based Island Oil Holdings this week announced the acquisition of its newly purchased bunkering vessel, Ruby, which has now officially joined the company’s fleet in Cyprus.

Ruby, a vessel specialised in bunkering and the sister ship to Island Oil’s Astraia, enhances the company’s operational flexibility and capacity to serve marine fuel clients, according to the company.

To mark the vessel’s arrival, Island Oil held a traditional blessing ceremony on board.

As part of her entry into Cypriot waters, Ruby passed directly in front of the company’s seafront offices in Limassol, which Island Oil described in a social media post as “a special moment for our team”.

The fleet expansion comes as the company continues to strengthen its commercial footprint.

Last month, Island Oil announced the appointment of Charis Chartosias as Commercial Development Manager.

Chartosias brings more than 14 years of experience in the global marine fuel industry, with a focus on fuel trading and market development.

Prior to joining Island Oil, he served as Commercial Manager at a bunkering company, where he led trading and operations teams and expanded market presence across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Commenting on his appointment, Chartosias said he was “delighted to join Island Oil, a company with a strong reputation for integrity, reliability, and customer focus”, adding that he looked forward to contributing to its continued growth and to expanding its global footprint in the marine fuel industry.