McLaren Formula One chief executive Zak Brown announced on Friday that his United Autosports outfit will not be involved in Australia’s Supercars Championship touring car series from next season.

United Autosports and Andretti Autosport bought into the series in 2017 to form the Walkinshaw Andretti United, which won this year’s drivers’ championship through Chaz Mostert two weeks ago and the prestigious Bathurst 1000 race in 2021.

Brown said the decision had not been taken lightly and reflected United Autosports’ growing commitments in the World Endurance Championship and other series.

“It was an incredibly difficult decision to step away … but with our WEC program and other racing commitments growing rapidly, the time was right to put our complete focus and energy into that,” the American said in a statement.

“Personally, I have loved every moment with the entire team, with the drivers, and being involved in Supercars. To win the championship in our final event together seems like the perfect ending, but also, the Bathurst 1000 win is something that I will never forget.”

The team will continue next season as Walkinshaw TWG Racing and Brown said he would still be supporting them, particularly when the Melbourne Supersprint takes place during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix weekend at Albert Park in March.

“I might not be involved day-to-day anymore, but that won’t stop me watching and cheering on from afar, and from the pit wall in Melbourne next year,” Brown said. “I have no doubts there are great things ahead.”