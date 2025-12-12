More than 3,000 establishments in Paphos face suspension for operating without the required licences, the municipality has warned.

A physical inspection of business premises found that a wide range of operations – including banks, professional offices such as accounting, legal, architectural and medical practices, as well as workshops, shops, fast-food outlets and small recreational venues under 50 square metres – have been functioning without a valid operating permit.

Authorities said the widespread non-compliance stems from deliberate violations as well as ignorance or negligence.

Under the law, any recreational or entertainment venue, or any space used for business, industrial, commercial or professional activity, must hold an annual operating licence.

The municipality said it intends to end what it described as a longstanding “tolerance regime” and will now fully enforce the legislation in the public interest.

From March 1, 2026, the municipality will take legal action and immediately suspend operations at all unlicensed premises.

Professionals and property owners are urged to secure the necessary permits before the deadline.

Applications must be submitted electronically via the municipality’s official website.