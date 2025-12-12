A workshop in Larnaca on Friday brought together 60 final-year pupils to test practical responses to severe flooding, as part of a wider effort to strengthen climate resilience among young people.

The session was held at Larnaca international airport and formed part of the programme “Young People Ask and Provide Solutions”.

The event was organised by bank of Cyprus through its SupportCY network. It was carried out in cooperation with the ministry of education, Sport and Youth, Hermes Airports, and the Kios centre of excellence at the University of Cyprus. Pupils took part in a simulation of extreme weather and worked in teams to propose measures for preventing and managing floods.

Bank of Cyprus corporate social responsibility director Elli Ioannidou thanked all partners involved and congratulated the pupils for their ideas. She said the bank would continue to support projects that give a voice to the younger generation.

SupportCY head of operations Marios Stavrou said early awareness of climate-related risks was vital for young people. He explained that the pupils were placed in a realistic decision-making scenario and were assigned roles similar to agencies that respond to major floods.

Dr Mattheos Panteli, assistant professor at the University of Cyprus and the Kios centre, said interactive exercises help pupils understand how technology supports efforts to address climate change. He added that the centre would keep backing similar initiatives.

Hermes Airports director of aviation development, marketing and communications, Maria Kouroupi, said the company remains committed to sustainability. She also welcomed the bank of Cyprus initiative and recognised the pupils’ engagement in the project.