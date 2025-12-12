PwC Cyprus announced on Friday that Andreas Yiasemides has been elected as the firm’s next chief executive, a decision made by the partnership that will see him formally assume the role on July 1, 2026, succeeding current CEO Philippos Soseilos.

The firm confirmed that Yiasemides will serve a four-year term running from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2030.

Soseilos will remain with PwC Cyprus until December 31, 2026, to support what the firm described as a smooth leadership transition.

The handover between the two will take place on June 30, 2026.

Yiasemides, currently a Partner in Advisory services and the Partner in Charge of Fund Services, also acts as the firm’s Clients and Markets Leader and serves on the PwC Cyprus Management Board.

He first joined PwC in 1999 and became a Partner in 2016.

His academic background includes a first-class degree in Economics from the University of Manchester, and he is a member of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus.

His professional experience extends beyond PwC, having led the Custody and Trusts Unit at the Bank of Cyprus and later overseeing Fund Services at another professional services organisation.

He has also served on the Boards of the Bank of Cyprus and the Central Bank of Cyprus, and chaired the Board of the Cyprus Investment Fund Association.

“We will work collectively and diligently to ensure that PwC Cyprus retains its leading position in professional services,” Yiasemides said.

“Amidst conditions marked by substantial challenges yet also abundant opportunities, we will continue investing in innovation, our people, and in building strong relationships of trust, offering high-quality services and solutions to our clients,” he added.

Current CEO Philippos Soseilos congratulated his successor, saying that “today, we have come together as PwC Partners through a very robust, respectful and professional process and elected our new CEO from next July”.

“I am very proud for the unity and professionalism that we have demonstrated as Partners in successfully concluding such an important process,” he continued. “I am very thankful to our Oversight Board for running an exemplary election process that added trust and credibility in the process, and great value to the Partnership.”

“I am also very thankful to the PwC Network for their guidance and support,” Soseilos said.

“I have absolute confidence in the ability and suitability of Andreas to be our next CEO and lead the Firm to new successes in the years ahead,” he added. “I look forward to working very closely with Andreas in the months ahead as he prepares to undertake the role.”

Chair of PwC Cyprus’ Governance Board, Stelios Violaris, said “I am very pleased to announce the completion of our internal new-CEO election process”, welcoming the Partners’ democratic decision to appoint Yiasemides.

“We, as the governance board of the firm very much look forward to working together with Philippos and Andreas to ensure a seamless transition over the next six months or so,” he added.

“I personally congratulate Andreas who is a visionary leader, committed to upholding our values and steering the firm toward further development, while continuing to innovate and to deliver exceptional value to our clients with dedication and passion,” he concluded.