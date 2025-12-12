Marina Olympios’ new solo art exhibition, which opens on Thursday at 3F HOME INTERIOR in Limassol, features 18 new original paintings inspired by and in conversation with the current collection of 3F HOME INTERIOR. Through fluid and intuitive gestures, Olympios explores ideas of memory, time, love and freedom allowing the vibrant energy of the natural mineral colours to complete her paintings.

“I have invented a language of my own, a language of love… After the proposal to create my own works in conversation with Lalique, Baccarat, Hermès and Ralph Lauren, a cloud of birds, flowers, faces and bodies of love that speak to my soul came to my mind and stayed with me,” says the artist.

The founder of 3F HOME INTERIOR in Cyprus, Liliya Samsonova, adds that: “When I first experienced the paintings of Marina Olympios, I was touched by the uplifting effect, the vibrant colours and the powerful impact they had on me. We are delighted to be able to show these paintings at 3F HOME INTERIOR and share this experience with our clients and art lovers”.

I See Art as a Way to Change the World

Solo art exhibition by Marina Olympios. December 11-February 15. 3F HOME INTERIOR, 82 Georgiou Griva Digeni, 3101 Limassol. Monday-Friday: 10am-6pm. Tel: 25-942580