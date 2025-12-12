Friday’s weather will alternate between periods of cloudiness and sunshine, with rain showers possible on the south side of the Troodos mountain range.

Temperatures will rise to 18 degrees Celsius inland, 19 degrees Celsius on the coast, and eight degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will be mostly clear, with increased cloud cover in coastal areas, with temperatures set to drop to eight degrees Celsius inland, 10 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and a chilly two degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Frost is expected to form in the mountains on Saturday morning, with a cloudy start expected, and rain possible in the mountains and in the west of the island.

Sunday’s weather is expected to be partly cloudy, with rains and storms expected in the afternoon, with more rain and more storms forecast for Monday.

Temperatures are expected to remain stable through the weekend, with a slight drop forecast for Monday.