The EU must have a special and enhanced role in the process of restarting future negotiations on the Cyprus problem, Cyprus House president Annita Demetriou said in her meeting with the European Union’s envoy for the Cyprus problem on Friday.

“We reaffirmed our shared expectation for real progress leading to negotiations towards a just and definitive solution,” Demetriou said.

She expressed satisfaction with the discussions held with the special envoy, emphasising the necessity to “create the momentum to resume negotiations.”

“We emphasised our position that the EU must have a special and enhanced role in the process, demonstrating creativity with incentives that will maintain the momentum of efforts, but also rigor when the claims of the other side contradict international law and the accession protocol of the Republic of Cyprus,” she said.

Cyprus upcoming EU Council presidency was an important opportunity to highlight the advantages of the Republic’s EU membership and demonstrate what a free and reunited Cyprus could contribute to the EU.