More than 540 schools and 146 organisations have so far taken part in the programme to collect used cooking oil, known as Tiganokinisi, president of Akti, which runs the programme Xenia Loizidou said on Saturday.

More than 1,100 tonnes of oil have been collected to date.

The scheme operates under the auspices of the education ministry and is implemented through cooperation between the ministry and Akti.

Loizidou said the programme is one of Akti’s most successful and widely recognised initiatives.

She said it is a practical example of the circular economy, combining environmental education, recycling and sustainable development.

More than €700,000 has been returned to participating schools through the programme.

The money has been reinvested directly in green infrastructure, educational activities and actions aimed at making schools more sustainable.

Loizidou said the programme began as a pilot project in 2011, involving just 10 schools. She said it has since developed into a nationwide example of environmental action.

The programme works by collecting used cooking oil at schools. The oil is then converted into biodiesel.

At the same time, the programme aims to strengthen students’ environmental awareness through hands-on learning.