Cyprus-based Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM), a member of the Columbia Group, is operating against a backdrop of accelerating regional momentum, as the group continues to deepen its footprint across the Middle East.

In this context, Xanthos Kyriacou, Middle East Regional Managing Director at Columbia Group, said that momentum across the region has never been stronger.

“The progress of Columbia Group in the Middle East over the past year has been exceptional,” he noted.

“The successful launch of Noatum CSM earlier this year, which attracted international attendance, marked a major milestone and we are seeing significant interest from owners and partners who recognise the UAE as a strategic base for high-quality ship management and maritime services.”

Within this framework, the newly launched Noatum CSM is a ship management venture formed by Schoeller-owned Columbia Group and Abu Dhabi’s AD Ports Group.

The company has already commenced operations and is managing 34 vessels under full technical management. At the same time, and in addition to overseeing the growing AD Ports Group fleet, owned by subsidiary Noatum Maritime, Noatum CSM is actively targeting third-party tonnage as it builds a stronger commercial footprint across the region.

Kyriacou added that “the appetite from shipowners relocating to or expanding within Dubai is clear”, adding that “we are well positioned to support that shift with deep expertise, strong partnerships and a rapidly growing presence”.

Alongside this operational growth, digitalisation is also playing a key role in Columbia Group’s broader growth trajectory. In particular, Columbia’s suite of smart solutions, and especially the OneLink platform, continues to gain traction among owners seeking more transparent, data-driven fleet performance.

Beyond the UAE, and further emphasising its regional ambitions, Columbia Group is engaged in a significant consultancy project in Qatar, thereby strengthening its regional portfolio and demonstrating its ability to support complex maritime ventures across the Gulf.

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, its recent visit to KAUST (King Abdullah University of Science and Technology) reinforced the importance of linking education, research and industry.

In joint collaboration, they are equipping the RV Thuwal II, soon to be the most advanced research vessel in the Arabian Gulf, with next-generation smart systems and training Saudi seafarers to become the future leaders of maritime research, directly supporting Vision 2030.

At the same time, Kyriacou acknowledged that rapid expansion brings challenges, noting that “every market has its nuances, and adapting to local cultures and regulatory frameworks is essential”.

However, he added that “our biggest achievement so far is securing the agreement that established NoatumCSM”, describing it as “a testament to the trust placed in Columbia Group and to the potential we see in this region”.

Taken together, and with strong foundations, rising demand and the backing of major regional partners, Columbia group expects its Middle East operations to accelerate further in 2026, supporting the UAE’s ambitions as a global centre for maritime excellence.