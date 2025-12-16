Hourly labour costs in Cyprus rose by 3.5 per cent in the third quarter of 2025, compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to provisional data released by the Statistical Service (Cystat) on Tuesday .

The two main components of labour costs, wages and salaries per hour worked and non-wage costs per hour worked, increased by 3.5 per cent and 3.6 per cent respectively, compared with the same quarter of 2024 .

Moreover, the hourly labour cost, adjusted for seasonal fluctuations, recorded a 0.9 per cent increase compared to the previous quarter .

The same quarterly rise of 0.9 per cent was observed on a seasonally adjusted basis in both wages and salaries and non-wage costs .

The Labour Cost Index reflects changes in the hourly costs borne by enterprises for employing labour and covers all economic activities, excluding agriculture, forestry and fishing, households as employers, and extraterritorial organisations and bodies .