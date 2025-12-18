This December, Emirates is sprinkling seasonal magic across every customer’s journey, inviting passengers to embrace the warmth, wonder, and whimsy of Christmas from departure to destination. As the airline prepares for more than 2.3 million departures and 2.5 million arrivals in the coming weekends, those flying with Emirates can expect generous touches of festive flair, from winter-inspired menus in global lounges to treasured traditions served at 40,000 feet.

Classic Christmas cuisine above the clouds

Throughout the month, customers will be greeted with hallmark tastes of the season, beginning with aromatic festive hot chocolate served in all classes, from 17-26 December. Between 24-26 December, travellers departing Dubai will receive seasonal mini treats including dark chocolate truffles in Economy Class, homemade gingerbread cookies in Premium Economy and Business Class, and a decadent raspberry Paris-Brest pastry in First Class.

In First, Business, and Premium Economy Class, the Christmas table is reimagined with a global culinary lens – beginning with dishes like salmon gravadlax marinated in beetroot and orange, delicately pickled herring with potato and quail egg salad, or smoked salmon crowned with crab mayonnaise and salmon roe.

The main courses bring the nostalgia of a traditional holiday feast – classic turkey with jus, chestnut and turkey bacon stuffing, truffle potato gratin, caramelised chestnuts, and roasted brussels sprouts alongside new chef-curated creations on select routes, from herb-crusted lamb shank with jus, braised cabbage and butternut squash, to duck confit glazed in cranberry jus lié, and seared venison enriched with sage butter and blackberry sauce.

For dessert, a constellation of festive sweets awaits, with First Class guests also receiving an edible Santa Claus sculpted from fresh strawberries and cream.

Economy Class customers can look forward to unwrapping their own festive feast of roasted turkey with chestnut and turkey bacon roulade and maple-roasted parsnips, followed by orange-soaked traditional fruit cake, or a mini mousse cake featuring one of Santa’s reindeer—especially designed for younger travellers.

At the A380 Onboard Lounge, the merriment continues with artisanal sweet treats such as mince pies, stollen, panettone, festive macarons, ginger profiteroles, dark chocolate ganache, cranberry financier, hazelnut and cranberry jars, biscotti and candy canes.

For savoury savants, a hearty Christmas sandwich layered with turkey, roast beef, cheddar, cranberry sauce and chilli tomato relish is the ultimate snack for the festive season. For some extra festive fun, guests at the A380 Onboard Lounge can grab Emirates’ new seasonal selfie props and take a perfect picture to mark the season.

Festive fare with flair across Emirates’ Lounges

From 15-31 December, Emirates’ First and Business Class lounges in Dubai transform into winter-warm culinary havens where guests can savour traditional roasted turkey with jus and cranberry sauce, glazed chestnuts, root vegetables, Brussels sprouts and new potatoes, paired with festive cocktails such as Emirates’ Cognac Crème Panettone.

The holiday mood extends to a thoughtful Champagne selection, with Moët & Chandon Ice Brut and Ice Rosé paired with specially created sorbets, Grand Vintage 2016, Imperial Brut, Rosé Imperial and Nectar Imperial, served alongside elegant new canapés including foie gras bon bons and miso-pumpkin tart.

Classic seasonal desserts from traditional stollen and mince pies dusted with vanilla sauce to Emirates’ homemade apple pie with cinnamon ice cream or cranberry sorbet complete the experience. Visitors can also warm up with gingerbread lattes or Galaxy hot chocolate crafted by Costa Coffee.

Across Emirates lounges worldwide—spanning Australia, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Thailand, the UK and the USA—guests will find timeless Christmas dishes tailored to each region.

A celebration of fine wines and Champagne

In the elegant ambiance of First Class, the celebrations extend to the world of fine wine. Throughout December, Emirates will debut the exceptionally rare Dom Pérignon Plénitude 2, 2006, a vintage known for its luminous energy and refined depth, with aromas of tangerine peel, apricot, white pepper, passionfruit and mint.

Two remarkable wines from Emirates’ exclusive cellar will also be poured – the illustrious Montrachet Grand Cru 2013 – Bouchard & Fils, among the rarest wines ever served onboard, and Château Montrose 2005, a powerful Second Growth from Saint-Estèphe.

Business Class customers will have the opportunity to sample a curated array of wines over the season, from Chateau Larrivet Haut-Brion 2010 and Chateau Oliver 2010 to Beaune du Chateau 1er Cru Bouchard Pere et Fils 2020, Two Hands Bella’s Garden Shiraz 2021 and Boekenhoutskloof Syrah 2020.

Premium Economy customers will experience wines ranging from Tenuta Luce Lucente 2021 and Chablis Saint Martin Michel Laroche 2023 or can choose to heighten the festive mood with an exceptional sparkling wine and global exclusive to Emirates – Chandon Vintage Brut 2018.

Delicious dishes for Orthodox Christmas

From 24 December – 8 January, Emirates will celebrate Orthodox Christmas on flights between Russia, Cyprus, Ethiopia and Dubai.

First and Business Class menus will feature appetisers such as Olivier salad, lobster tail with celeriac purée and Sevruga caviar, pickled herring, or smoked salmon with crab mayonnaise, followed by duck confit with cranberry jus lié, herb-crusted lamb shank with jus and a selection of festive desserts, including white chocolate and peppermint mousse cake with cranberry compote or chocolate gingerbread cake with cranberry jelly.

Economy Class travellers will enjoy starters such as Russian potato salad and Waldorf salad, followed by barbecued chicken with chestnut and turkey bacon roulade or creamy beef stroganoff, finished with peppermint mousse topped with popping candy or classic fruit cake doused in orange sauce.

Holiday movies and festive entertainment on ice

This Christmas, Emirates customers can get cosy with 39 holiday season movies onboard the award-winning inflight entertainment ice, including new movies such as Tinsel Town with Rebel Wilson and Kiefer Sutherland, and Dear Santa starring Jack Black, alongside all-time favourites Last Christmas, The Holiday, Elf, The Polar Express and even Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer from 1964.

An array of 42 Christmas TV shows and holiday specials await, including The Great Christmas Bake Off, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas, Wham! Last Christmas Unwrapped documentary and Strictly Come Dancing: Christmas Special. For those who wish to get into the holly jolly rhythm, there are albums and playlists of Christmas music from artists like Sam Smith, the Vince Guaraldi Trio, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Ella Fitzgerald and more.

The art of gift-giving with Emirates

Travellers seeking last-minute gifts will find inspiration in the EmiratesRED Winter 2025 catalogue, offering over 300 products from revered houses including Armani, Creed, Amouage, YSL, Kilian and Van Cleef & Arpels. The EmiratesRED pre-order service, available on most flights, allows customers to shop from 21 days up to 40 hours before departure and have their purchases delivered to their seat inflight, with pre-orders receiving a special 10 per cent discount using the code RED10.

Merry and bright in red, green and white, Emirates also has a festive capsule collection available at the Emirates Official Store, feature Christas jumpers, matching family pyjamas and themed stockings, hats and cosy mugs.

Spread Christmas kindness with doubled donations for children in need

‘You Donate, Emirates Doubles’ – Emirates customers can also celebrate the true meaning of Christmas and spread joy with the Emirates Airline Foundation, dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged children. Emirates will match any customer donation up to $10,000 per donation, ensuring your generosity goes even further. Emirates customers can donate in any currency, on any flight, by using the envelope in the seat pocket, or via credit card, cheque, Skywards miles, or bank transfer, on their flight or from home.