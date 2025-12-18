Genikes Insurance was named the best general sector insurance company in Cyprus for the fifth consecutive year in 2025, after being recognised by two international awards bodies for its performance, customer focus and digital transformation, underscoring its position in the Cypriot insurance market.

“Genikes Insurance has a strong reputation as the most trusted insurance company in Cyprus and by adding to this their dynamic digital transformation strategy, they are building a strong value insurance offer to their customers,” World Finance said in announcing the company as the winner of the 2025 World Finance Insurance Awards.

The international magazine added that this assessment is supported by an integrated customer experience that strengthens the insurer’s proactive and holistic understanding of clients’ insurance goals and needs.

The distinction from World Finance marked the fifth consecutive year that Genikes Insurance has received the award for best general sector insurer in Cyprus.

The company also received parallel recognition in 2025 from the Global Banking & Finance Awards, which likewise named Genikes Insurance as the best general sector insurance company in Cyprus.

“At Genikes Insurance, the customer is the focal point of everything we do,” said Christiana Agrotis, general manager of Genikes Insurance, commenting on the dual awards.

She said the company’s commitment is to provide high-quality services at a fair price, while maximising value for customers and for society as a whole.

“It is for this reason that we are the most distinguished and trusted general sector insurer,” Agrotis said.

“At Genikes Insurance we offer true value, because we all share a commitment to add value to every meeting, every transaction, every day, every minute,” she added.