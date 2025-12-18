Germany on Thursday donated €200,000 to the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP), dedicated to locating and identifying remains.

Thursday’s donation bringing Germany’s financial assistance to the CMP to €1.6 million since 2006.

The CMP in a press release expressed its deep appreciation for the donation, which “will contribute to the Committee’s goal of identifying and returning the remains of missing individuals in 2025, bringing to an end the uncertainty which has affected the families for so many years”.

To date, 1,063 missing persons from both communities on the island have been identified and returned to their families for burial.

The CMP, which relies on donor support to implement its bicommunal project, was first established in 1981 and became operational in 2006.