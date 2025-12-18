The attorney for an Israeli national wanted by Russia in connection with a sea piracy incident 16 years ago has urged Cypriot authorities not to extradite him to the Russian Federation, media reported on Thursday.

The bizarre case concerns Alexei Kratzgor, who arrived in Cyprus in October this year aboard an Israeli cruise liner. He was detained by Cypriot authorities on the strength of an international arrest warrant issued by Russia.

Kratzgor, 47, is accused of involvement in a 2009 cargo ship hijacking in which armed men posing as police attacked the crew.

According to Russian investigators, armed men posing as police officers boarded the ‘Arctic Sea’ freighter on July 24, 2009 – a day after it left the Finnish port of Jakobstad carrying a cargo of timber under a Maltese flag.

The assailants allegedly beat up the 15-member Russian crew, tied them up and locked them in cabins before seizing control of the vessel.

The Russian Navy eventually intercepted the vessel on August 17, 2009, near Cape Verde in the Atlantic Ocean.

Eight suspects from Estonia and Latvia were later convicted in Russia of piracy and kidnapping and sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. They claimed they were ‘mercenaries’ seeking to raise awareness of maritime security risks.

A separate Latvian investigation in 2009 named Kratzgor – then described as an advertising businessman from Riga – as one of the alleged organisers. He was accused of recruiting participants and coordinating logistics for the operation before fleeing while on bail.

If extradited to Russia and formally charged, Kratzgor could face counts of armed piracy, kidnapping and extortion.

His Israeli attorney, Nir Yaslovitzh, said the Russian request was “highly belated” and questioned the timing. “Given the years of inaction by Russian authorities, this delay alone should weigh heavily in favour of his release under Cypriot law,” he said.

The delay may be related to the fact that Israel imposes significant restrictions on the extradition of its citizens – it generally won’t extradite for crimes committed before acquiring citizenship.

According to the attorney, Russian authorities also claim that Kratzgor had served as presidential guard to ex-Israeli president Moshe Katsav (2000 to 2007).

Israeli media quoted Kratzgor’s lawyer as dismissing this as a fabrication aimed to “strengthen a politically motivated extradition case.”