Agricultural payments in 2025 reached €138.7 million, while the total amount the Republic has received from the EU since it acceded in 2004 totals €2.3 billion, commissioner Andreas Kyprianou said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, the agricultural payments commissioner said, for comparison purposes, that in 2024 a total of €118m were paid out.

He said 2025 payments were significantly higher by 20 per cent and included state as well as European grants.

“There is a huge interest by young people in the agricultural and livestock sector, as well as in processing,” Kyprianou said, adding that the previous programme for young farmers had been fully implemented and a new one is currently open.

“Despite the difficulties of the sector, farming can give a satisfactory income to many young people,” Kyprianou said.

Referring to the devastating three-day wildfire that struck mountainous Limassol in July, Kyprianou said the Agricultural Payments Organisation (Koap) had assisted by facilitating funding for recovery programmes.

He also highlighted a new package of investment measures with a budget of €600 million, running until 2026, under which eligible applicants may receive financial support of up to €600,000 per project.

Koap, he added, also processes hectare-based funding applications, including those relating to Turkish Cypriot and unclaimed land.

Asked about complaints over delays in payments, Kyprianou said the organisation was doing everything possible but was required to comply with European directives. He noted that EU rules allow payments to begin in December each year and to be completed by June of the following year.

“We pay out within the first 20 days,” he said, adding that Cyprus was likely the only EU country that did not extend the process until June.

Kyprianou said around €15 million had already been paid to farmers affected by drought, noting that any additional payments would be decided by the cabinet.

“Cyprus is among the very few countries that absorb nearly 100 per cent of European funds under the Common Agricultural Policy,” he said.

He added that the aim was to maintain strict controls in order to preserve the high ratings Cyprus receives for control quality.