It will be six years to the day since Mikel Arteta took over as Arsenal manager when the Premier League leaders visit Everton on Saturday, trying to protect a two-point advantage in pursuit of their first top-flight title since 2004.

Arteta has led the North London club to an FA Cup and two Community Shields, but has fallen short in the league, with Arsenal finishing second in the last three seasons.

“One man cannot really change anything, especially when you talk about the size of the issue of this football club. You need a lot of good people, very committed people around you with the same vision, the same work ethic, the same passion,” Arteta told reporters on Friday reflecting on his time as Arsenal manager.

“I’m very lucky because I had (them) throughout that. At the end you need a lot of support, starting from upstairs with everybody that makes decisions alongside you. But the most important ones are the players.

“I think the players have to buy into what you say and what you do. I feel very lucky because those players give you 100% in the direction that you want every single day,” he said.

MOYES HARD TO BEAT

Arsenal, who are coming off a scrappy victory thanks to two own goals by bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers, are without a win in their last three league games on the road, including a loss at Aston Villa, who are coached by Unai Emery, the man Arteta replaced as Arsenal manager.

Arteta’s Arsenal have won only once in their last five meetings with Emery’s Villa.

Former West Ham United and current Everton manager David Moyes, too, has lost only one of his last five games against Arteta’s Arsenal.

Arteta played for Everton under Moyes for six years before joining Arsenal in 2011.

“I think he taught me the love that he’s got for the game and then the integrity that the game requires at any cost. I think he’s a remarkable man … I’m very grateful for everything that he did for me and for Everton as well,” Arteta said of Moyes.

FIRST TIME AT EVERTON’S NEW STADIUM

Arsenal will not see any of their injured players return this week, with defender Ben White out for the next few games, but forward Kai Havertz and centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes are close to recovery, the Spaniard added.

Arteta was also excited about playing at Everton’s new home ground, the Hill Dickinson Stadium, for the first time.

“Strange but very exciting … we’re going to have the opportunity to win at the incredible stadium they have built,” he said.