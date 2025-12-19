Gifts for children, strengthening the Associations’ actions, and continued support for transportation through the donation of fuel cards

Coral Cyprus, as part of its social contribution, supports through acts of giving two organised entities that carry out meaningful work for children and families across Cyprus: the “Unique Smiles” Association and the Cyprus Down Syndrome Association.

At a recent meeting held on 17 December 2025, Coral Cyprus agreed to contribute tangibly to the festive season by offering gifts for all children of the two Associations, while at the same time, through this act, strengthening the fund of the Cyprus Down Syndrome Association through the purchase and distribution of raffle tickets that the Association will issue, thereby directly supporting its actions and needs.

Coral Cyprus’ festive contribution also includes selected items for the Associations’ members and their parents, such as bags, caps, balls, and sun protection products, enhancing the holiday spirit as well as the everyday lives of the families supported by the two organisations.

Continued Support for the “Unique Smiles” Association

Coral Cyprus continues, as it did last year, to support the “Unique Smiles” Association through the donation of fuel cards, contributing to the coverage of transportation needs and the Association’s operational activities, particularly in facilitating the transportation of children and families where required.

A New Beginning of Cooperation with the Cyprus Down Syndrome Association

In parallel, a meeting was held with the President of the Cyprus Down Syndrome Association, Mr Andreas Christodoulou, marking the start of a new collaboration aimed at further empowerment and meaningful support of the Association in the new year, with consistency and continuity.

In his statement, Mr Manolis Kalathas, Country Manager of Coral Cyprus, noted:

“The holidays are a reminder that giving has real meaning when it responds to genuine needs. We support the ‘Unique Smiles’ Association and the Cyprus Down Syndrome Association, aiming to help create an even safer and more supportive environment for children and their families.”

