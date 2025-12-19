Artistic Programme

January-February 2026

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra is happy to announce its concert programme for the months of January and February, presenting an inspired, diverse and artistically wide-ranging programme that will intrigue our audience.

Featuring a compelling selection of classical masterpieces alongside contemporary musical works, and collaborations with highly-acclaimed and world-class artists, the Orchestra invites audiences to experience musical performances of exceptional artistic and aesthetic quality.

Detailed information on each concert is provided below:

STARLIGHT 3

Lemesos: Thursday, 15 January 2026 – Pattihio Municipal Theatre, 20:30

Lefkosia: Friday, 16 January 2026 – Nicosia Municipal Theatre, 20:30

Fanny Mendelssohn: Overture in C Major

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: “Deh vieni, non tardar” (Le Nozze di Figaro)

Ludwig van Beethoven: “Ah perfido”, Op. 65 for soprano and orchestra

Symphony No. 8 in F Major, Op. 93

Miah Persson, soprano

Wolfram Christ, conductor

Gold Sponsor: Perestroika (Cyprus) Ltd





CYPROPHONIA 1

With Jasmine and Roses

Lefkosia: 30 January 2026 – Pallas Theatre, Pafos Gate, 20:30

Giorgos Karvellos: Khirokoitia, Cypriot Suite

Alex Panayi: Onira Petamena (Discarded Dreams), Sti Fotia (Into the Fire)

Alex Panayi / Stavros Stavrou: Ton Idio Ourano (The Same Sky)

Alex Panayi / Stergios Mavrikis: Me Kostouni kai Gravata (With a Suit and a Tie)

Christina Georgiou: O Xronos pou Perna (Passing Time)

Michalis Christodoulides: Triantafylleni (Rose Girl)

Traditional Cypriot Songs: To Giasemin (Jasmin) , Tessera Pallikarka (Four Young Men) , T’ Ai Giorkou (For Saint George), I Tillyrkotissa (The Girls from Tillyria)

Song orchestrations: Giorgos Karvellos



Alex Panayi, vocals

Kyriaki Kountouri, conductor

CHAMBER MUSIC 4

CySO Piano Quartet

Lefkosia: Saturday, 31 January 2026 – Pallas Theatre, Pafos Gate, 20:00

Larnaka: Sunday, 1 February 2026 – G. Lykourgos Municipal Theatre, 20:00

Gabriel Fauré: Piano Quartet No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 15

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 25

Wolfgang Schroeder, violin

Kumiko Okytomi, viola

Jakub Otčenašek, cello

Gergana Georgieva, piano

Supporters: Municipality of Larnaka





CYPROPHONIA 2

Cyprus, Island of Legends

Lefkosia: Friday, 13 February 2026 – Pallas Theatre, Pafos Gate, 20:30

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Othello Suite, Op. 79

Antonín Dvořák: Othello Overture, Op. 93

Nimrod Borenstein: Legends of Cyprus, op. 102 (World Premiere)

Franz Schubert: Incidental Music to Rosamunde, Princess of Cyprus, D. 797

Nimrod Borenstein, conductor

PREMIERE 4

Lefkosia: Thursday, 19 February 2026 – Pallas Theatre, Pafos Gate, 20:30

Larnaka: Friday, 20 February 2026 – G. Lykourgos Municipal Theatre, 20:30

Haris Sophocleous: New work – World Premiere

(Special commission by the CySO Foundation to the Centre of Cypriot Composers)

Constantin Papageorgio: Cello Concerto (2022)

Carl Maria von Weber: Symphony No. 2 in C Major

Petar Gospodinov, cello

Kalle Kuusava, conductor

Supporters: Municipality of Larnaka





ORCHESTRA 4 ALL 2

THE MAGIC OF NATURE

Dali: Saturday, 28 February 2026 – Panorama Movie Theatre, Idalion, 19:00

Bedřich Smetana: The Moldau from Má vlast

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68, “Pastoral”

(III. Merry Gathering of Country Folk, IV. Thunderstorm)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt, Op. 23 – Suites Nos. 1 & 2

Andreas Asikkis, conductor

In collaboration with the Municipality of South Nicosia–Idalion



Free Admission

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra continues to consistently uphold artistic excellence, offering audiences musical experiences of the highest quality. The January and February concerts serve as yet another invitation to engage meaningfully with the power and timelessness of symphonic music.

Information / Tickets: +357 22 463144, www.cyso.org.cy

FB: https://www.facebook.com/cyprussymphony

IG: @cyprussymphony

YouTube: @CYSOChannel