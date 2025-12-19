One more exhibition joins Nicosia cultural scene this December and will remain open until the end of January, taking place under the auspices of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2026.

From Nature to Structure: Threads of Dialogue opens at the PSI Foundation in Limassol on Friday and is co-organised between the foundation and the Cathrine Art Organisation. The works of two artists are exhibited and supported by the Deputy Ministry of Culture, the French Embassy, the Institut Français, the City of Limassol, the City of Marseille, and the Alliance Française of Limassol.

Featuring works by Claude Como (France) and Theodoulos Gregoriou (Cyprus), the exhibition traces a poetic passage between living form and architectural structure. Through wool, metal, textile and concrete, the artists explore how nature and built space intertwine, revealing dialogues of material, rhythm and time.

Curated by Eudes Ajot and commissioned by Dimitri Ozerko, the exhibition will run until January 31, while throughout its duration the archival section of Tekton Technical Bureau and Modernism in Limassol will remain open to the public.

From Nature to Structure: Threads of Dialogue

Exhibition with works byClaude Como (France) and Theodoulos Gregoriou (Cypru). Organised by the PSI Foundation and the Cathrine Art Organisation. Part of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2026. December 19-January 31. PSI Foundation, Synergatismou 27, Limassol. Friday: 11am-9pm. Saturday: 12pm-8pm. Sunday: 12pm-6pm. www.psi.art