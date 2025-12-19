The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) has announced that all banks across the country will close on specific public holidays to mark the Christmas and New Year period.

The announcement was issued to inform the public in advance so that individuals and businesses can plan their banking transactions accordingly.

All banks will remain closed on December 25, 2025, which is Christmas Day.

Banks will also be closed on December 26, 2025, which is observed as Boxing Day.

The Central Bank further confirmed that January 1, 2026, New Year’s Day, will also be a bank holiday.

In addition, banks will close on January 6, 2026, in observance of Epiphany Day.