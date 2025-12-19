Nicosia, Cyprus — RedMax Technologies Ltd. proudly announces the official launch of RedOne, a state-of-the-art Data Center designed and built to TIA-942-C Rate-3 standards.

Engineered to deliver ultra-reliable, high-performance digital infrastructure, RedOne provides enterprise-grade resilience, advanced security, and scalable capacity for businesses of all sizes. The facility sets a new standard for data hosting and mission-critical operations in the region.

Built with a modular, future-proof architecture, RedOne features 1,300 m² of white space designed for an incremental growth capacity of up to 420 racks. The facility is powered by an on-premise 2MW substation, scaling seamlessly to meet tomorrow’s requirements.

Serving the Telecom, Fintech, Banking, Government, Medical, Academia and Enterprise sectors, RedOne offers a comprehensive ecosystem of services including colocation, bare metal infrastructure, managed services, security solutions, and disaster recovery. With carrier-neutral connectivity, AI-ready infrastructure and cutting-edge technology, RedOne enables organizations to accelerate their digital transformation with confidence.

CEO Statement

“Our vision with RedOne is to empower businesses with infrastructure they can trust – secure, resilient, and future-ready,” said Antonis Vasili, CEO of RedMax Technologies Ltd. “This launch marks a major step in strengthening the region’s digital backbone, and we’re proud to deliver a platform that supports our clients’ growth today and for years to come.”

About RedMax Technologies Ltd.

RedMax is a Cyprus-based technology integrator with over 20 years of expertise in high-performance networks, fiber infrastructure, and data center solutions. The company delivers turnkey telecom, ICT and enterprise infrastructure across the EMEA region.

For Media & Corporate Enquiries

RedMax Technologies Ltd+357 22 277800

📧 [email protected]

🌐 www.redone.com.cy

