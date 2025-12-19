On Friday, the weather will remain overwhelmingly clear with some localised cloud cover.

Temperatures will range from 10 degrees Celsius in the higher mountains to 20 degrees inland and reach up to 22 degrees on the coast.

Mild winds will blow south- to northwest at up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

In the evening, temperatures will drop to 9 degrees Celsius inland, 11 degrees on the coast and 5c degrees in the higher mountains.

The weather will remain mainly clear, while locally increased cloudiness may be observed in parts of the island.

Mild winds will blow northwest to northeast at 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

On Saturday, it will be partly cloudy while isolated rain showers are expected on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will remain at current levels, with a slight drop expected from Sunday onwards.