Police on Friday carried out an island wide road safety operation including 657 vehicle checks and 174 breathalyzer tests, resulting in nine arrests, 58 people caught drunk driving and 206 traffic complaints.

Out of the 58 drivers tested positive in breathalyzer tests, three tested positive in a preliminary drug test. The 657 vehicle checks led to 206 complaints for various traffic offenses, with ten vehicles seized for further examination.

In addition, nine people were arrested for offenses related to the illegal possession of property, carrying a knife and the illegal possession of an offensive instrument, the illegal possession of empty military magazines, illegally staying in the territory of the Republic of Cyprus, drunk driving and fine warrants.

Police said that the targeted checks and increased police presence were part of a wider operation to combat crime.