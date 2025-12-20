The women of the Kalavasos area are coming together this holiday season to create a marketplace brimming with solidarity, creativity and sustainability. Designers, artists, painters, healers and community weavers join forces this Sunday for the Festive Makers Market in Kalavasos, from 12pm to 6pm.

Each woman participating will showcase their handmade creations, offering unique festive gifts, art items and special moments in the village. Katie Sabry will bring colour to the market with her paintings and mosaics, Umana will present slow-fashion kaftan and kimono pieces, Rebel Clay by KSR-Kathryn will display handmade ceramics, Nayia will guide family workshops for children and parents to reconnect through creativity, while herbalist Gaia Olea will sell soaps, oils, balms and natural wellness goods.

Live music by the Theofano Papachristou choir will add a warm, joyful note to the event, while the Genie VW campervan will add to the unique village scene. Also joining the market is Kori concept shop, with handmade goodies from artisans and producers of the area and Happy Tales, a local animal shelter that will bring treats and goodies for pets.

And that is not all this market has in store. Visitors will be able to browse second-hand clothes, pre-loved treasures and enjoy festive bites and drinks. The stalls and shops will spread around the village square at the Gaia Olea shop, creating a festive atmosphere in mountainous Kalavasos.

Festive Makers Market

Women-led festive marketplace. December 21. Kalavasos village. 12pm-6pm. Facebook event: Festive Makers Market