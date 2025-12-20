The 950 tons of humanitarian aid shipped from Cyprus to Gaza via the via the Amalthea plan on Friday are expected to arrive in the Israeli port of Ashod during the day, head of the president’s press office Victoras Papadopoulos said on Saturday.

“There is coordination with the Israeli government so that the shipment can enter directly the port of Ashdod,” he said.

Papadopoulos added that the aid is expected to be unloaded in Ashod on Saturday.

The 44 containers of aid primarily include food and hygiene supplies and were sent in a joint effort by Cyprus, France, Britain, Slovakia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait on Friday.

“In total, the volume of aid that has been transferred to Gaza since the activation of the plan in March 2024 amounts to 30,000 tons,” he said.

This is the fifth aid shipment sent to Gaza via the Amalthea plan since August.