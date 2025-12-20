Cyprus’ population, excluding the north, was estimated at 983,000 at the end of 2024, marking an increase of 1.7 per cent from the 966,400 recorded at the end of 2023, the Statistical Service (Cystat) said on Friday. It also noted that the fertility rate has remained below the replacement level since 1995.

Children under the age of 15 accounted for an estimated 15.2 per cent of the population in 2024, while those aged 65 and over made up 18.3 per cent. This compares with 22.3 per cent and 11.3 per cent respectively in 2000.

There was therefore a gradual increase in the proportion of old-aged persons and a decrease in the proportion of children, demonstrating the ageing process of the population, Cystat said.

The figures point to a gradual increase in the proportion of older people and a decline in the proportion of children, highlighting the ongoing ageing of the population, Cystat said.

In terms of fertility, the number of births in the south fell to 9,766 in 2024 from 10,241 the previous year, resulting in a crude birth rate of 10 births per 1,000 population.

The total fertility rate for 2024 was estimated at 1.4, unchanged from the previous year. However, it has declined steadily over the past decades, from a local peak of 2.5 in 1982. Since 1995, the fertility rate has remained below the replacement level of 2.1.

The mean age of women at the birth of their first child was 30.4 years in 2024, while the mean age at childbirth regardless of order was 31.6 years.

As regards mortality, the number of deaths reached 6,753 in 2024, slightly up from 6,742 in 2023. The crude death rate was estimated at 6.9 deaths per 1,000 population.

Life expectancy at birth rose to 81.4 years for males and 85.8 years for females in 2024, compared with 81 and 85 years respectively in 2023.

Infant mortality declined to three deaths per 1,000 live births, down from 4.5 the previous year.

Net migration remained positive in 2024 and was estimated at 13,588. Cyprus recorded positive net migration from 1983 to 2011, followed by a negative balance between 2012 and 2015. Since 2016, net migration has again been positive.

Long-term immigrants – namely Cypriots and foreigners arriving for settlement or for temporary employment for one year or more – were 40,471 in 2024, remaining at the same level as in 2023 when they were 40,761.

The number of emigrants – namely Cypriots and foreigners who had resided in Cyprus for at least one year – was estimated at 26,883 in 2024 compared to 26,979 in 2023.

Cystat also released data on marriages and divorces. The total number of marriages fell to 10,334 in 2024 from 11,766 in 2023. Ecclesiastical marriages declined from 4,355 to 3,801, while civil marriages decreased from 7,411 to 6,533.

As in previous years, a large number of civil marriages involved foreigners not residing in Cyprus. Of the 6,533 civil marriages celebrated in 2024, only 1,908 involved residents. As a result, the total number of marriages among residents stood at 5,709.

Meanwhile, the total number of divorces in 2024 decreased to 2,107, from 2,134 in 2023. The crude divorce rate was calculated at 2.16 per 1,000 population in 2024, as compared to 2.23 in 2023. The total divorce rate, which shows the proportion of marriages that are expected to end up in divorce, rose to 347.5 per 1,000 marriages in 2024, from 41.6 per 1,000 marriages in 1980.