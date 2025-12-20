The Little Heroes Foundation held its ninth charity swimming event for children suffering from cancer on Saturday in Limassol.

Participants swam a 1.5-kilometre route, finishing at the pier of the old Limassol port near the Marina.

Police also took part in the event, with Police Chief Themistos Arnaoutis officially starting the swim. Following the swim, a “March for Love” was held at the old port to raise donations for families of hospitalised children.