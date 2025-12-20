Christmas week is almost upon us. For most, that means food feasts, nights out, secret Santa gifts and events-hopping. Oh, and some work crammed in between the festive mayhem. Several events are coming up, and nothing brings a jollier time than live music, so here is what you can do to kick off Christmas week.

A jazzy evening is coming up on Monday in Paphos as the Trio in Cahoots returns to Technopolis 20 for a special Christmas Edition concert. Kakia Fesa (vocals), Antreas Yerolatsitis (guitar), and Kyriacos Kesta (double bass) unite their passion for jazz and Brazilian music and bring a performance full of charm, playfulness and spontaneity.

Their repertoire moves seamlessly between jazz standards, bossa nova and contemporary pop, all presented through personal arrangements. For this festive concert, they will revisit beloved Christmas classics creating a warm atmosphere perfect for the holiday season.

Jazz sounds will be heard in Larnaca as well as The Tudor Inn Bar & Restaurant welcomes Chara Miller and Emilios Patsalides for a special festive jazz evening on Tuesday. The repertoire will transport audiences to the bygone jazz era of the 20s, 30s and 40s, blending classic jazz numbers with timeless Christmas jazz favourites, just before the holidays begin.

Trio in Cahoots

Christmas jazz, bossa nova and pop live performance. December 22. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €15. www.technopolis20.com

Swinging into Christmas

Live jazz and swing with the Chara Miller Duo. December 23. The Tudor Inn Bar & Restaurant, Larnaca. 8.30pm. €8. Tel: 96-511065