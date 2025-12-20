Earlier, Newcastle United were held to a 2-2 draw by Chelsea after Nick Woltemade’s first-half double was cancelled out by a Reece James free kick and Joao Pedro equaliser in an entertaining clash in the Premier League on Saturday.

Woltemade made amends for his own goal last week in a derby defeat by Sunderland, scoring the opener after less than four minutes when he pounced on a rebound before doubling the home side’s lead from an Anthony Gordon cross in the 20th.

However, Chelsea skipper James halved the deficit four minutes into the second half with a curling free kick before the visitors equalised in the 66th from a long ball, with Joao Pedro escaping his marker to make it 2-2.

Newcastle substitute Harvey Barnes missed two opportunities to win it for the hosts but when the final whistle blew the two teams had to settle for a share of the spoils.