The Anti-Corruption Authority issued a damning report about the way state services completely disregarded the rules and lawful procedures in issuing permits to the Land of Dreams development in Trimiklini. Two department heads and a minister of agriculture were singled out for unlawfully giving permits for the operation of the fish farm that not only scandalously diverted water from the Kouris river to the fish farm but also took water directly from the dam.

The investigation, carried out by Judge Nicos Yiapanas, former president of the district court, exposed the abuse of power, disregard for due process and cover-ups the state authorities were responsible for, so that the fish farm, which was opened in 2013 could carry on operating until today. Reports about the host of irregularities were ignored by the authorities for years and only after the audit office issued a scathing report in 2023 about the dubious decisions by the state, was the matter referred to the Anti-Corruption Authority.

The initial permits were issued on the absurd grounds that the fish farm had be ‘lawful’ when the minister of agriculture was scheduled to carry out the opening ceremony! An enterprise that did not satisfy the legal requirements in order to operate was given the necessary permit that it was not eligible for, so that the minister would not inaugurate an unlawful fish farm. This is the kind of twisted logic that is used to defend indefensible decisions.

The abuse of power by officials continued for years. An agriculture minister in the Anastasiades government gave permission to the fish farm to divert the Kouris river to take water to his farm. Meanwhile, the Limassol district administration was in endless “constructive discussions” with the owner of the fish farm, thus avoiding taking any decision about the illegalities.

The report suggested the minister as well as the heads of the environment department and fisheries department could be criminally liable for their actions. It also singled out another seven civil servants, who assisted or covered up the glaring illegalities. This large-scale corruption is sanctioned from above. It is the politicians – usually the president or a minister – that give instruction to the civil servants to bend the rules for businesses. And the civil servants do not want to jeopardise their promotion prospects by refusing to execute the orders of a political superior, even though they know they would be violating the law.

In this case, if the attorney-general’s office decides to launch a criminal investigation it is the civil servants that are likely to face charges and not to politicians who gave the orders. Of course, the civil servants could also face a disciplinary investigation, for gross misconduct, which could lead to their sacking. There must be punishment of anyone found responsible for the illegalities, if only so that civil servants obey the rules rather than the politicians.