The municipality of Paphos on Saturday announced a series of Christmas events across the city’s neighbourhoods, including a special “Love Bus” offering free rides to residents.

In the days leading up to Christmas and continuing into the new year, the municipality has organised music and dance performances, film screenings and public gatherings, aiming to “bring the magic of Christmas to town”.

On Saturday, December 20, an outdoor screening of the film Love Actually will take place at the Atticus Summer Garden at 8pm, with free admission for all.

On Sunday, December 21, a Christmas celebration featuring theatre, dance and activities for children will be held at Mouttalos Square from 11am to 1.30pm.

The artistic programme includes performances by the Paphos municipality children’s choir, dance presentations by the “Sacred Gardens” cultural group and the “Pazaros” dance school, as well as a shadow theatre performance titled Karagiozis and Kalikantzaros by the “Skiologoi” shadow theatre group.

Children over the age of six will also be able to take part in robotic model building workshops organised by the Young Engineers Paphos group, enjoy face painting and participate in a Secret Santa activity, where they will receive a festive surprise bag.

Food offerings will include rice, doughnuts and popcorn, sold by local parents’ associations.

On Monday, December 22, at 5.30pm, a parade of vintage cars decorated for Christmas will drive through Paphos’ main roads, accompanied by festive music.

Later that evening, at 7pm, a Christmas concert will be held at the Markideio municipal theatre, where conservatory students will present a festive programme under the direction of their teachers, with the participation of the Pasydy choir. Admission to the concert will be free.