Justice Minister Constantinos Fitiris was called upon by the association for the protection of the rights of prisoners to take immediate action to resolve the situation in the central prison.

“Immediate, extraordinary, drastic and exceptional measures [need to be taken],” the association’s president Alexandros Clerides wrote in a letter addressed to the minister on Friday.

Warning that the current situation was urgent, he said that relevant measures needed to be implemented for the next six months to allow for the drafting of a proper prison policy by the prison directorate

“Every death in the central prison is a nullification of democracy itself,” Clerides wrote.

