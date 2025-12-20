On Saturday, the weather will be gradually cloudy with isolated light rain showers. Temperatures will rise to around 20 degrees Celsius inland and in the coastal areas of the island and reach around 12 degrees in the higher mountains.

Mild winds will blow at 3 Beaufort, while the sea will remain calm to slightly rough

Clouds and light rain are expected to continue during the night. Temperatures will drop to 11 degrees Celsius inland, 13 degrees on the coast and 7 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will be mainly northeasterly to southeasterly, reaching up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

On Sunday, the island is expected to be struck by isolated rain and storms, which may include hail.

Cloudy conditions are expected on Monday and Tuesday, with a chance of isolated rain and storms. Troodos may see sleet or even snow.

The temperature is expected to drop slightly on Sunday.