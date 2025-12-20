The trilateral cooperation between Cyprus, Greece and Israel does not constitute a threat to Turkey, Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler said on Saturday, warning however that Ankara would take “necessary measures” if Israel were to install an air defence system on Aegean islands.

“The fact that Greece, Israel and the Greek Cypriot administration of southern Cyprus are coming together and signing agreements cannot be a threat to us. We also sign agreements with many countries, but not against any specific country,” Guler said.

He added that “information is circulating” suggesting Israel plans to install air defence systems in Greece and Cyprus, claiming this would be illegal as neither country had the relevant military status.

“We are taking the necessary action on this issue. They should not get too excited,” he said.

Guler said Turkey would continue its activities in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean in line with its national interests, adding that these would be carried out in a constructive spirit and in accordance with international law.

He emphasised that efforts were under way to resolve longstanding issues with Greece through dialogue and diplomacy, with the aim of “transforming the Aegean into an area of peace and cooperation.”

“The current situation demonstrates that tensions in the Aegean can be addressed through mutual understanding and dialogue. However, the necessary diplomatic measures are also being taken against unilateral initiatives that Greece occasionally takes in the region,” he said, adding that such actions had disrupted constructive efforts launched by the two countries’ leaders.

“Those who seek to build their political careers by sowing discord between the Turkish and Greek people must overcome their paranoia about threats and stop undermining this process,” Guler said.

He stressed that the Turkish military posed no threat to any country unless it was itself threatened, but said the armed forces would “eliminate any threat directed at Turkey.”

Guler also criticised the Greek armed forces over alleged staffing problems, the recruitment of women and issues within the Hellenic air force, saying Greece should “first focus on these problems.”

“We emphasise at every opportunity that no attempt to exclude our country or violate our legitimate rights in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean will succeed. In this regard, we defend the rights and interests of the TRNC [the north] with the same sensitivity,” he said.

Guler’s statements come two days before Cyprus, Greece and Israel are due to hold their tenth biannual trilateral summit in Jerusalem, focusing on defence, energy and economic cooperation.