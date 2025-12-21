Thirty-one third-country nationals who were residing illegally in Cyprus were arrested on Sunday during a coordinated police operation, authorities said.

According to an announcement by the Aliens and Immigration Service, the operation was carried out in the morning across the districts of Nicosia, Larnaca, Limassol and Famagusta. Those arrested were taken into custody and procedures for their repatriation have already begun.

Police said that since the beginning of the year, a total of 11,500 people staying illegally in Cyprus have been repatriated through the Aliens and Immigration Service, compared with 10,092 in 2024.

At the same time, irregular arrivals of third-country nationals this year have been limited to 2,400, down from 6,109 last year.

Efforts to locate and repatriate people residing illegally in the territory of the Republic of Cyprus are continuing on a daily basis, the announcement concluded.