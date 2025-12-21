A total of 49 drivers were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and two under the influence of drugs during nationwide police checks carried out on Saturday night.

According to police, 572 driver checks were conducted across the island as part of traffic enforcement operations, resulting in 258 reports for various traffic offences.

During the checks, 470 breathalyser tests were carried out, with 49 drivers testing positive and reported for drink-driving. Two drivers also tested positive during preliminary drug tests.

As part of investigations into traffic offences, eight vehicles were seized for further examination.

Police also arrested two individuals during the operations — one in Limassol, who was wanted in connection with a case of assault causing grievous bodily harm, and one in Nicosia for failing to provide a satisfactory sample for a final alcohol test.

Police said the operations form part of a broader and continuously reinforced plan to combat crime, involving increased police presence, targeted checks and immediate operational action in all districts.

Meanwhile, police announced that traffic checks will be stepped up during the festive period on both major roads and the secondary road network.

Due to the expected increase in traffic during the holidays, police presence on main city roads and intercity routes, including motorways, will be intensified. Enhanced checks will begin on Monday, December 22, and will continue until January 6, 2025.

Particular emphasis will be placed on violations that are proven to be the main causes of fatal and serious road collisions, including excessive speed, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to use seatbelts or helmets, mobile phone use while driving, and dangerous or careless driving.