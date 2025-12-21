An 85-year-old man was taken to hospital after reportedly being attacked at his home in the Nicosia district on Saturday afternoon during a robbery.

According to a police statement, the victim reported that between 5pm and 6.20pm an unknown individual broke into his house while he was inside, assaulted him and subsequently stole a sum of money.

The elderly man was transferred by ambulance to Nicosia General Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment. Medical examinations showed that he had sustained a skull fracture, rib fractures, head lacerations, as well as swelling and a haematoma to the eye.

Police are investigating offences including robbery, assault causing grievous bodily harm, burglary and theft.