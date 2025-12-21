Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman said the goal must be to ensure that the pain of the past is not repeated and that no child is left without a future, speaking at events in the north marking the anniversary of the December 1963 events.

Erhurman attended a ceremony at a monument in occupied Nicosia, where he signed the memorial’s book. In his message, he said the struggle of the past should lead to a future of security and equality, free from uncertainty.

He stressed the heavy responsibility of the present generation to bequeath a future of hope and peace to children, adding that there is a duty to ensure a more just and humane future as a sign of respect for those who lost their lives during that period.

Statements and messages were also issued by other Turkish Cypriot political figures in connection with the anniversary.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s foreign ministry released a statement referring to the events of December 21–25, 1963, reiterating Ankara’s longstanding positions on the Cyprus issue and the protection of the rights of the Turkish Cypriot community. A similar message was issued by Turkey’s vice president, Cevdet Yilmaz.